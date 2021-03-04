Hockey Mikko Rantanen struck terrible powers and rose to the top of the Finnish stock market

Colorado knocked down San Jose 4-0.

Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen was in high spirits on the night’s NHL round. The pier hit powers 2 + 2 when the San Jose Sharks crashed a score of 4-0.

Rantanen started scoring at the end of the second set after squeezing the puck Nathan McKinnonin from the input to the network.

Rantanen cleared the entry points for his team’s second and third goals and sealed the final numbers after reacting the fastest Nazem Kadrin past the goal in the past shot.

Rantanen has scored 10 + 12 in 20 matches this season, which is the best Finnish reading. About Finns Alexander Barkov is in equal points at powers 8 + 14.

Edmonton Oilers is at the top of the entire NHL points exchange Connor McDavid at powers 14 + 26. At the top of the paint exchange, in turn, is Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews 18 hits.