Hockey Mikko Rantanen scammed Colorado’s winning hit, Pittsburgh goalkeeper served the most amazing pass of the round

Aleksander Barkov of Florida scored two passes.

Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen led the team’s 3–2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings with their second goal of the season.

Rantanen’s 3-0 hit in the second half of the second set was the winning goal of the match. The Los Angeles final draw took a goal from Colorado. Rantanen’s teammate Joonas Donskoi scored in the match.

Rantanen was the only Finnish player to succeed in the NHL round of the night in goal scoring. The entry points, instead, were collected by a few.

Kasperi Kapasen The Pittsburgh Penguins took Washington Capitals to a 5-4 extra time in a stretched match.

Kapas had its first debut in the Penguins shirt. He immediately scored a power point from the match by helping Colton Sceviourin goals in the first set with his pass.

In total, the Finnish reinforcement received more than ten minutes of playing time.

According to NHL.com, Kapanen stated before the game that he would give his best.

“Whenever I get a chance to play, I’m ready. I’ll give my all right from the first game, ”he assured.

Kapanen, 24, who fired the final goal of the 2016 World Cup finals, arrived in Pittsburgh just over a week ago and was quarantined until last Sunday in accordance with corona guidelines.

The Penguins goalkeeper was in charge of the match and perhaps the most handsome round of the match Casey DeSmith. He dropped the puck he had knocked on the ice and sent with a magnificent lift Teddy Bluegerin through.

Blueger pushed the puck to the finish Vitek Vancekin between the legs and undercut reduced the readings to 3–4 in 35.07.

Finnish goalkeeper Kevin Lankisen The Chicago Blackhawks, meanwhile, lost to the Florida Panthers by a score of 5–4 in an overtime match as well.

In his NHL debut in 2019, world champion goalkeeper Lankinen defeated 23 shots out of 28.

Florida Alexander Barkov scored two goals in the match. Right at the beginning of the match he started Carter Verhaeghen paint. Overtime, Barkov loaded the puck again Frank to Vatran, who scored the Panthers victory goal.