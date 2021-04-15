Hockey Mikko Rantanen hit the puck so that the commentator did not notice it, confirmed his place as the second on the paint exchange

Antti Raanta returned to the Arizona goal, but the team lost to the pipe in the fifth match.

Hockey In the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche won their fourth game in the tube and strengthened their series lead when the St. Louis Blues crashed on their home ice in the 4-3s.

A strong Finnish player from Colorado who plays through Mikko Rantanen scored one goal for his team and scored another. Rantanen have scored 26 goals this season and given 26 assists.

Rantanen’s goal came from a great save by the pass. The disc slipped into the net so that the narrator did not immediately notice it.

Toronto Maple Leafs has now only scored 32 goals ahead of Rantanen on the paint exchange Auston Matthews. Third is the Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid With 23 goals.

In his last six games, Rantanen has scored 5 + 4 = 9.

Avalanche ran away from the Blues in the second set to lead by three goals. Rantanen’s both points came in the second set.

In the third set, the home team caught the gap with two goals but did not reach a tie.

A Finnish striker from Colorado Joonas Donskoita not seen on ice. NHL websites according to Donskoi was ill, but not related to the coronavirus.

Finnish guard Antti Raanta returned to the Arizona Coyotes goal late Wednesday in a match that ended in Finnish time. Raanta had healed his lower body injury for 11 matches, nhl.com says.

Raanta blocked 17 times as home team Minnesota Wild took a 5-2 win over Arizona. He told about the mood of the return to the ice after the match.

“It’s always hard to gauge what a return feels like after a short break,” Raanta described according to nhl.com.

The most important thing, however, was missing from the game.

“It’s nice to be able to play again, but now it just means winning and we didn’t get it,” Raanta said.

Coyotes the loss was already the fifth in the pipe. The team is fighting in the western division to get into the top four and the playoffs.

It was St. Louis Blues, fourth behind. The division is led by Colorado.

“We have to win games, one at a time,” Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet closely.

With a Minnesota finish Cam Talbot rejected 28 times. Mats Zuccarello scored two Minnesota goals.