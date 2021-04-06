Hockey Mikko Rantanen grabbed the entry point in the Colorado finish line, Jesse Puljujärvi cut his pointless tube

Ville Husso failed in a St. Louis goal.

Hockey In the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild played a lavish match that the away team Colorado won 5-4. Colorado has now played 15 losing games to the tube.

Minnesota managed to lead 1-0 after the first set, but Colorado managed to shoot the puck four times in the second set. Towards the end of the third round, Minnesota got close to a tie with two overpower goals.

Colorado Finnish striker Mikko Rantanen scored from the team’s only third-round goal, which was scored by force. Joonas Donskoi was left without power.

The Montreal Canadiens, on the other hand, defeated the Edmonton Oilers in their home pitch when the overtime match ended 3-2.

Edmonton had time to lead the match until the start of the third round. Finnish striker Edmonton Jesse Puljujärvi grabbed the entry point from a 2-0 goal scored in the second set. Puljujärvi broke his tube for four pointless matches.

However, Montreal tightened in the third set, and in the first just over five minutes, the team rose to the levels. In extra time, the final goal scored Eric Staal, which debuted in the team ranks.

The Finnish strikers of Montreal Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Artturi Lehkonen did not reach power points.

In his home trough played the St. Louis Blues lost a lot as the Vegas Golden Knights cheered for the goals and took the match 6-1. The Blues ’only goal was successful at the end of the first set, when it was still 2-1.

The Blues have now disappeared seven times into the tube.

Most of the Las Vegas goals went to the Blues Finnish goalkeeper To Ville Husso. Husso released five of the 18 shots into the net. Before Husson moved to the bench, Vegas had time to shoot three goals in two minutes.

Husson replaced the second half in the middle Jordan Binnington, behind whose back went one shot out of 13.

The Boston Bruins, meanwhile, lost 2-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime. Boston, who played at home, was still without anything in the books of the injured Tuukka Raskia, and the goal played Dan Vladar.