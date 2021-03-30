Buffalo now has a record 18-loss pipe behind him.

Hockey In the NHL at the Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen continues his dizzying mood. Rantanen finished his team’s opening goal when Anaheim fell 5-2.

The goal was already 20th for Rantanen of the season. He has a plush power of 20 + 20 from 34 matches. On the finish line, 20 goals qualify for Toronto instead of third Auston Matthewsin (23) and Edmonton Connor McDavidin (21) after.

Rantanen slipped and slithered in the wet grass. The game had been played for just under three minutes.

In a creepy way Buffalo Sabers, who rowed in a losing streak, instead had to settle for a loss again as the Philadelphia Flyers caught a three-goal lead at home.

The loss to Sabers was already 18th in the tube. The team started with a defender Henri Jokiharjun finished well and was in 3-0 lead after two innings. However, the Flyers caught the lead in the third set, forced the game to overtime and took a 4-3 win in less than a minute. Ivan Provorovin with paint.

The goal of the first set was Jokiharju’s second this season.

Buffalo is now sharing with the Pittsburgh Penguins a questionable record for the longest losing streak ever. The Penguins lost 18 matches in a row in the 2003-04 season.

After the penguin losing streak, though, the NHL has changed its rules. In the 2005-06 season, a policy came into force according to which draws will no longer be allowed, but the match will be settled in a winning shot, if necessary, says nhl.comsite.

Edmonton In the encounter between the Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Finnish guards of the teams Mikko Koskinen and Wine Vehviläinen followed from the bench as the match stretched for extra time in a 2-2 situation.

The victory took Edmonton Darnell Nurse, when the overtime was only played for 17 seconds. Mike Smith defeated Edmonton with a goal 29 times, Toronto Michael Hutchinson stopped the disc 20 times.

Edmonton Jesse Puljujärvi was on the ice for just over 18 minutes and got to try to score once.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, meanwhile, took their fourth win in the tube as the New York Islanders bowed by 2-1.