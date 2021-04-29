Thursday, April 29, 2021
Hockey Mikko Petman finished the overtime victory for Luko in the opening of the League semi-finals

April 29, 2021
Rauman Lukko won the first half of the hockey league in the home hall at the opening of Tappara 3-2. Three wins are needed for the final seat.

Regular series winner Luko scored the final goal in the first extra time in 64.08 Mikko Petman.

Lock the goals of the actual playing time struck in the opening round Jonne Tammela ja Thomas Gregoire.

Tapparan Petteri Puhakka and Valtteri Kemiläinen stretched the final set with their hits to overtime.

