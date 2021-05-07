Hockey Mikko Koskinen’s creepy NHL night ended in breaking the racket: he scored goals at the pace last seen in 1989

No fight was recorded in Koskisen’s account until he was replaced.

Edmonton Oilers goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen evening cleaning in the NHL can rightly be said to be extremely difficult. Koskinen failed to block any puck in his team’s goal when the Vancouver Canucks defeated Edmonton 6–3.

Koskinen, 32, started the match with Edmonton’s goal. The first four shots all went to the finish, after which Koskinen left the field. Vancouver Canucks Twitter video shows Koskinen banging his bat on a pole born in 12.22 Jayce Hawrylukin after the goal.

Canadian media company Sportsnet says on its Twitter account that the last time in 1989 the goalkeeper scored four goals in the first four shots and was switched off since then. At the time, it was the Washington Capitals Don Beaupre in a match against Pittsburgh.

Edmonton Jesse Puljujärvi scored another Edmonton goal in the match. Team superstar Connor McDavid received three entry points in the match and rose to 96 power points. McDavid is thus at a rapid pace breaking the 100-point mark this season as well, even though due to the coronavirus pandemic, only 56 matches will be played in the regular season instead of the normal 82.

Edmonton has four more to play in the regular season games. The team is second in the Canadian teams division and secured the playoffs.

