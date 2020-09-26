Hockey Mikko Koivu returns to Finland, but there are no plans to play in the League: “I haven’t even thought about it”

Birch wants to stay fit so that it is possible to continue his career.

Minnesota Wild did not detach to the follower To Mikko Koivu no more extension contract, so the center is in a new situation.

Birch, 37, has been the first Wild player to play more than a thousand regular season games in 15 seasons, but the future remains a big question mark. The options are to end your career or look for a new club. In his own words, Koivu has not even thought about playing in Finland.

“There are many questions in the air that I need to find answers to,” Koivu commented on the NHL website.

“I don’t want to say too much at this point so I don’t have to eat my words later. I have to be sure of what I want from my future first. ”

Birch will become an unrestricted free agent on Oct. 9, but the 6th booking of the 2001 booking session is no longer the sharpest peak in the NHL at its venue.

He made modest powers of 4 + 17 in 55 matches in the final season. The size of the whole career is 205 + 504 in a total of 1,028 matches.

Birch however, there is a desire to keep the doors open and that means maintaining good condition. He says he plans to return to Finland next week to start training on and off the ice.

“I want to give myself a physical opportunity to play if the opportunity arises. The best option is to go to Finland. I hope I can skate with some team so I can prepare in the best possible way. ”

Birch will most likely head to TPS’s practice, but playing in black and white or in any other Finnish team is not planned.

“I haven’t even thought about it.”

On September 18, Minnesota Wild announced that it would no longer offer Koivu an extension contract. Birch says that he heard about it from the club a few weeks earlier.

“It took a few weeks for the thing to sink into consciousness. It caused mixed feelings, but that’s the nature of this business. Now I just have to find a new challenge for myself. ”