Mikko Koivu was winning World Cup gold in 2011.

Tuesday night the largest hockey bomb came from the direction of Columbus. Striker Mikko Koivu, 37, announced he would end his hockey career.

Koivu said at the press conference that the decision has matured in a few weeks. Birch strongly highlighted the years in the Finnish national team.

“It is so valuable to me that it is difficult to describe it in words,” Koivu said.

“How much it has given as a hockey player and as a person and how much pride it brings.”

Birch listed some great moments on the national team: the home games, the Olympics and the crowning glory of the World Championships.

“A longing feeling. They are things that will no longer be my part. ”

Birch was winning the 2011 Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava. Koivu also has two silver and bronze medals from the World Championships. The Olympics won silver and bronze medals in the prize cabinet.