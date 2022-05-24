Hockey Mikael Seppälä opened his World Cup points account with a push of a button – the next to come is the TPS striker familiar from the League: “You have to give it a little stick”

“You’ll see something for once,” Seppälä said from his entry.

World Cup points account The lion can be opened with a variety of performances. Defender Mikael Seppälä the entry point goes there among the coolest.

Seppälä, 28, was the first to make it Miro Heiskasen shot to the return disc and continued immediately toward the back post Toni Rajalaa. It was easy for Raja to finish his fourth tournament goal. Finland won the match 3–0.

“Once you see something. Less often, but fortunately today, ”Seppälä said after the match

Before his opening point, Seppälä played ten matches at the World Cup level. Tuesday’s struggle was eleventh.

Are you still satisfied with the role of defensive defender after the feed?

“It’s not worth going to change here right now. If there are more of them, then think again. ”

Finland played against the Czech Republic in its top packs in particular Esa Lindell and About Mikko Lehto a few minutes more than against Austria. Correspondingly, for example, Seppälä’s responsibility fell by a couple of minutes.

“It had a surprisingly small effect. Usually if you miss less, you have to kick yourself a little awake. Today, the tatsi remained very good, even though there were no slices, ”Seppälä said.

Slovakia will next oppose Finland. A striker who played in TPS last season Juraj Slafkovsky was chosen as the most valuable player in the tournament at the Olympics. The promise made for the NHL next summer at the World Cup has also been great. After the first set, there are nine points in size.

Seppälä and Slafkovsky twisted their opponents in the League finals, where Seppälä’s Tappara won gold medals.

“Yes, it’s a tough boy to play with. He also likes rubble in front of the paint there. You have to give it a little stick, ”says Seppälä.

Space World Cup newsletter at hs.fi/urheilukirje/

read all You can race for the World Hockey Championship at https://www.hs.fi/aihe/jaakiekon-mm/