Hockey Mikael Granlund’s sleep doctor has a strong response to critics: “That’s not a bad thing”

TAMPERE.

Nashville The Predators hockey season ended on Tuesday morning Finnish time. Mikael Granlund stood in front of the media in Tampere for the first time during the first round break of the Norwegian match on Friday night.

Granlund looked cheerful, but most of all, he had a desire to play.

There were 80 matches in the NHL regular season, four playoffs against Colorado and a long time difference flight across the Atlantic to Finland.

25 hours after Granlund shared his first comment with the media, he decided for Lions to win 2-1 from Latvia.

Granlund collected 1 + 1 in a difficult match for Leijon.

Hockey coach Raimo Summanen described In Ilta-Sanomat before the match in Latvia Playing Granlund “completely irresponsible”.

Summanen meant that in that state of alertness brought about by the time difference, one would not be able to play a contact sport like hockey safely. In addition, Summanen talked about the time difference, which requires a certain amount of time to level off.

“ “It simply came to our notice then [aikaerorasituksessa pelaaminen] not an optimal situation for anyone, but for a professional, the most important thing is how the basic package is put together. ”

Sleep doctor Henri Tuomilehto answers the phone in Málaga. The chilly spring of Finland was replaced by a holiday filled with golf in Spain.

Tuomilehto knows Granlund’s situation in a very big picture. They have met often, collaborated around sleep, recovery, rest, eating, and other things that affect top athletes.

Corona time has limited appointments, but communication has continued on a regular, irregular basis.

“He’s been doing business with him for so long that he’s not there [uniasioissa] there must be bigger things, ”Tuomilehto points to HS about Granlund’s recovery.

Tuomilehto emphasizes the athlete’s professional background in playing Granlund and learning how to reconcile traveling and playing.

“It simply came to our notice then [aikaerorasituksessa pelaaminen] not an optimal situation for anyone, but for a professional, the most important thing is how the basic package is put together. ”

“Individual nights mean nothing at all. It depends on how you take care of yourself as a whole package. It seems to be here that Mik basic is pretty much piled up when the travel didn’t make the performance any bigger. ”

Tuomilehto means the connection between sleep, supervision, exertion, rest, meals, training and other physiological issues in the basic package.

Sleep doctor Henri Tuomilehto has collaborated a lot with athletes and also with the NHL club Columbus, among others.

In time difference stresses the basic rule is that complete recovery occurs at the rhythm of about an hour and a day, with the seven-hour time difference taking about a week to get back into the rhythm of the new time zone.

“Athletes are people like the rest of us and here we go to physiology and you don’t cheat on physiology. Inevitably there will be an extra burden through the time difference. ”

“Individual trips don’t feel anywhere if the basic package is in order and there isn’t a terrible sleep deficit, for example.”

Tuomilehto emphasizes that if there are problems with sleep and recovery is poor, even a single bad night can put a heavy load on it.

NHL players traveling insane amounts during the season and there are four time zones on the map of North American hockey cities.

Players must learn to rest and recover on the plane, in which case they must also be careful not to sleep at the wrong times.

“ “Somehow, professional doing has bounced off. Everything starts with an increase in knowledge. ”

Many hockey players and athletes are well versed in the patterns associated with training, but the significance and recovery of civilian life is not always controlled, and Tuomilehto does not refer to Granlund in this context.

“It is sometimes forgotten by the athletes themselves that civil matters can be more burdensome than the sport itself. It’s my big message to athletes that we need to understand the burdens of civilian life and how to regulate them. ”

“Somehow, professional doing has bounced off. Everything starts with an increase in knowledge. ”

Granlund30, has played in the NHL for eleven seasons and his points in this regular season (11 + 53) are the third best in his career and there is no difference between the best of his career but five surfaces.

“Pretty much things are done right when the level doesn’t vary. He is not a young man either, although he is not the end of the age. An experienced guy. ”

Mikael Granlund is behind him in the NHL in a Nashville Predators shirt.

Which Tuomilehto sees as the biggest risk in playing sports with time difference stress and can control it.

Tuomilehto emphasizes one thing more than anything else.

“Self-awareness,” he says.

“You have to listen to yourself and be able to act according to their feelings. If you have recovered really badly, you need to think about what to do. ”

Granlund’s role on the Lions World Cup team is huge, but he would hardly have been played out if he had felt completely irreversible.

Head coach Jukka Jalonen will definitely listen to Granlund’s feelings throughout the tournament if the need arises.

“ “That’s not a bad thing.”

“If the recovery has gone well regardless of the trip, then what is it. It’s such an experienced guy. ”

Tuomilehto says that athletes who have had a long career are distinguished by a high level of self-awareness. Then you dare to make decisions based on your feelings.

“It’s an important feature for an athlete.”

“Better he [Granlund] himself knows and feels his own body like Raimo Summanen. You have to trust your friend, and certainly even in this situation, the coaching staff has trusted Mike’s own assessment. ”

“That’s not a bad thing.”

“The hat needs to be raised that the guy has well built a holistic recovery into his life.”

Finland will face the United States in their third match of the World Cup on Monday at 8.20 pm.

Read more: The sleep scientist connected Mikael Granlund and found out what was going on at night – the star striker’s brain was pounding when he should have fallen into a deep sleep.

Read more: Watching Love Island was allowed to stay when Finnish sleep doctor Henri Tuomilehto put the nights of Columbus NHL players into new faith