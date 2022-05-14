Hockey Mikael Granlund’s radar pair Sakari Manninen showed his ingenuity – this is how the “semi-bad puck” brought an important leveling

Sakari Manninen made an important leveling off of Finland. It was also important for the tournament that the cooperation with Mikael Granlund went smoothly.

Tampere.

Finland’s number one center Sakari Manninen got the World Cup tournament in his second game alongside Mikael Granlundin, and the impression was immediately handsome. Both players scored 1 + 1 when Finland beat Latvia 2-1.

The powers came this time with superiority, but Manninen, Granlund and Teemu Hartikainen the game of the chain formed was even five

“It tasted good. Really skilled, a good gamer who reads the game well. It was easy to play in it. He knows where to go, and he has, so to speak, eyes on his back. He knows that when he gets the puck, there will be small cunning feeds, ”Manninen said of Granlund.

Mikael’s little brother has become Granlund, more familiar to Manninen Markus Granlund, who is Manninen ‘s chain friend Salavat Yulayev from Ufa. The duo also played in the same chain in the team that won the Finnish Olympic gold.

Manninen says both are equally cunning players.

“Note that they must have played yard games with each other.”

Manninen was the first of the duo to shout to the audience in the Nokia arena. Granlund’s shot went over the bar. Manninen was vigilant and threw the puck along the ice from the zero angle to the finish. The puck went into the Latvian goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikinsin through.

“I noticed the goalkeeper was slipping in there shortly. I stuck a half-hearted disc that can bounce. Even if it hadn’t gone in, it would have had two players still beating in. ”

Mannisen the chain was the only one left without a goal in the opening game, then the edge of the chain played Jere Innala. Now the chain emerged as Latvia kept Finland tight.

“It’s nice to have a paint to do, but we haven’t had any worries about it. The broad front came in the first game, and now it was our turn to do so. Sometimes it goes, sometimes it doesn’t. It’s no wonder. ”

Latvia kept Finland tight for the second time this year. The struggle between the countries was also fierce in Beijing, when Finland won 3–1 in the final round.

“You can look at their roster at all. There are KHL men and an NHL miller. They are tough guys to struggle with, and they have a lot of power. They play a very good pentathlon and strike hard. Latvia is a really dangerous team. ”

The Finnish World Cup will continue on Monday against the United States.

