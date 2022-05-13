Hockey Mikael Granlund arrived in Tampere and breaks the myth about the pressure of NHL players at the World Cup

Nashville’s season, which ended too early, left a famine.

Tampere

Skill striker Mikael Granlund He saddened to join the Finnish national hockey team in Tampere. Granlund had had time to become a missed Lion.

That’s four years since Granlund last played with the Lions at the World Championships. It was then in Herning, Denmark.

“Playing on a lion shirt is a big deal for me and whenever the places have been okay, I have come,” said Granlund at the Nokia-Norway during the first break of the Finland-Norway match.

Granlund arrived in Finland on Friday and said he hoped to play against Latvia on Saturday.

Often the puck talks about the pressure from NHL players to go to the World Cup as five million home coaches watch the eye-hard matches.

“There’s no pressure or if there is, it’s in a good way but. They come here of their own free will and want to play. The team has been playing and doing well for a few years. It’s nice to be here. ”

“We hope to get the job done in a good way in person as well.”

The World Championship tournament is the sixth for Granlund, which shows his commitment to the Lion and the success of the Finnish puck as an ironclad. Also included are the Sochi Olympics 2014 and the World Cup in Toronto in the fall of 2016.

In almost every of his value tournaments, Granlund has become the team’s solution player, but one of the most memorable was the Sochi Olympics, where Granlund raised Teemu Selänteen the best player in the tournament.

Bratislava can never be ignored at the 2011 World Championships.

“I don’t know if it affected the tournament [2011], but I’ve always had that I want to get to play in Lions and this is one of the coolest things. I have enjoyed being a player and the atmosphere. ”

And now he’s here again. The number 64 on the back of his shirt and the familiar position, where he is depressed in a small curve than the situations are better noticed and seen from there.

What is certain is that a few so-called strokes fall on the shoulder of the chain mate in a timely and accurate manner. The warranty covers all matches from the first to the last.

Granlund was released to the Lions when Nashville’s season in the NHL ended with a 0-4 match against Colorado.

“All credit to them. They were a better team. ”

That’s how Granlund wanted to refine and add that goalkeeper Juuse Saroksen the injury was a decisive blow to the Predators.

“It didn’t quite reach their level. The right team went on. ”