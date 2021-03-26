Hockey Mika Zibanejad punished the Philadelphia Flyers in a way no one in the NHL has been able to before: “The puck is now in the right place”

Zibanejad has scored as many as 12 power points in the Flyers network in two consecutive encounters.

Swedish Mika Zibanejad was back on a strong head when the New York Rangers faced the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night in the NHL. Zibanejad scored three goals and made three assists in an 8-3 win.

Zibanejad scored the same power points on March 17 when the Rangers last faced the Flyers. This is also a new NHL record: no one had previously scored six power points in consecutive regular season matches against the same opponent’s net.

In addition Zibanejad hit his hat trick into one tube: first in the opening round at 13.36 a 3-0 goal was scored and in the first minutes of the second round the next two goals. When the Rangers found Flyers 9-0 on March 17, Zibanejad scored all six of his power points in the second installment.

“The puck is going to the right place now,” Zibanejad said after Thursday’s match NHL.com by.

“Of course it’s a great feeling to win and can be helpful.”

Zibanejad has Finnish roots, as his mother is Finnish.