Hockey Metallurg Magnitogorsk taught the Jokers KHL hockey in Helsinki – Magnitogorsk guard Olkinuora baited the goal

Metallurgist Magnitogorsk showed the Jokers a KHL hockey model on Saturday as it knocked down the home team in Helsinki 5-1. The victory in Helsinki was the seventh consecutive one for Magnitogorsk, one of the top teams in the league’s eastern block.

The only goal of the Jokers, who won their previous two matches, was scored by the defender Sami Lepistö. Finnish guard of Magnitogorsk Jussi Olkinuora scored 5-1 goals for his team in the third set.

Magnitogorsk, who played unbelievably efficiently, scored two goals with superiority. The first of these was born in the opening round when the Jokers Aleksi Halme had been on the ice for 5 + 20 minutes.

Canadian striker Taylor Beck scored a goal from Magnitogorsk and baited three.

Although Magnitogorsk was perhaps the most convincing away team of the season in Helsinki, the Jokers were also weighed down by the match. It also played on Friday.

“Five games for eight days. It was thought that there was still something to be found, but it was not found, ”said the head coach of the Jokers Lauri Marjamäki said in an interview with Viasat.

He admitted a clear level difference.

“We didn’t find any sharpness. There was a professional team in front, ”Marjamäki admitted.

The Jokerit, who have finished their KHL week with four home games, will face Dinamo Mskn next Wednesday.