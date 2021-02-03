Hockey Mestis will be re-launched in February, with two clubs throwing a towel in the ring

The northern team of the series, RoKi, gave up the games at the end of this season, as did Savonlinna.

Hockey the second highest series in Mestis will continue through mid-February.

Mestis has been on hold since late last year, but the government of the series decided to resume the games, which will be kicked off on February 13th.

To the game system the meeting has not yet received a decision on whether to play in the blocks or how.

“SaPKo and RoKi flagged themselves out,” the chairman of Mestis Tuomas Haanpää said to HS. “The financial reasons were the reason and I understand RoK very well. SaPKO has had a hard time for a long time, but everyone is in trouble. ”

SaPKo was in the middle caste at the time of the break and RoKi ranked tenth in a series of 14 teams.

Mestis received a grant of 623,000 euros from the Ministry of Education, for which the officials of the Hockey Association created the distribution criteria. The support received was a significant part of the rescue of the missed puck season.

“It is very good that our emergency and message were answered,” Haanpää said.

Haanpää did not go to question the division of successors, but in the test vote of the meeting, the distribution criteria were approved by 15-4 votes.

The boards of the Kiekko-Espoo and Imatra Ketterä clubs are still deciding whether the teams will continue through.

According to the decision of the Hockey Association, the suspension of the series this season will not lead to the resignation of a place in Mestis, but SaPKo and RoKi can also apply for a license for the series starting next autumn.

Chairman Haanpää was relieved to be able to continue through.

“It’s a huge thing. There have been a big pile of hockey players who haven’t played in months. If we didn’t get to play, there would be shutdowns, players would move overseas. It’s important to get the games moving. ”

“And it’s this big thing just because of Mestis’ image.”

The last round of Mestis before the break was played on November 28th, and when the games continue in February, there will be a break of exactly exactly two and a half months.

When the break started, Iisalmi Peli-Karhut (IPK) and Kiekko-Espoo were at the top. The series had time to play 16-19 rounds, depending on the team.