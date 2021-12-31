Hockey Mestis match in Espoo decided strangely – a ruthless risk game even tested the articles of the rulebook

Kiekko-Espoo played the rich and poor in overtime. Kiekko-Vantaa demands to reset his opponent’s points balance.

Thursday The Mestis local match between Kiekko-Espoo and Kiekko-Vantaa ended so confusingly that the teams had to scroll through the articles of the rules book to get clarity on the situation.

After the actual playing time, the match progressed to extra time in situation 2-2, and at this point everything still seemed normal.

Then the coach of Kiekko-Espoo Kim Hirschovits would pull such an ace up his sleeve that even the people of Vantaa had to scratch their heads on the bench.

Hirschovits took his place Roope Taposen away from the goal when the situation was even and there was not even a penalty transferred to Kiekko-Vantaa.

The Vantaa team hit the puck empty-handed and won the match 3–2. Even the narrator of the match could help but wonder about the excessive risk-taking of Kiekko-Espoo.

“Every year I’ve watched or narrated a puck, I haven’t seen such a strange ending to a puck game,” the narrator was puzzled.

The match After all, Kiekko-Vantaa also pointed out the section of the Hockey Association’s competition rules, according to which the people of Espoo should also lose one point, which they earned from the draw in the actual playing time.

Section 7.6.2 reads: “If, in overtime, either team replaces its goalkeeper with a field player, that team will lose the point it scored if the opponent scores to an empty goal.” Thus, the points could be expected to go from 2 to 0 in Espoo.

However, the rules were eventually interpreted so that Kiekko-Espoo was allowed to keep the point to himself. In the Mestis league table, the team column now shows 48 points, up from 47 before Thursday night’s match.