Sunday, January 23, 2022
Hockey Mestari-Luko’s winning streak stretched to 11 matches, TPS’s downhill steepened

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2022
Jukurit quickly recovered from his home loss the previous night to HPK.

Last The Finnish champion Lukko of the season took his 11th consecutive victory in the hockey league on Saturday. It defeated the foreigners with 5-2 Aces, who lost for the sixth time in a row.

Leading 11 + 17 points in the league’s points exchange Vili Saarijärvi scored 1 + 1 points from Luko. At the end of his third inning, the goalkeeper of the Aces scored 5-2 for the empty Ace. Lassi Lehtinen.

Lukko, who broke his record of consecutive wins, last lost to Ace in his league in his home hall on December 10, with 1-4 goals at the time.

This Out of the previous seven matches he played in the first half of the year, only two flies defeated TPS 5–4 at home. Cut the number one winger in the chain Ville Leskinen and Saku Mäenalanen were effective for 2 + 1 points each.

The flies led Mäenalanen at the beginning of the third inning from the penalty shootout, finishing with a hit of 5-1. TPS hit three goals in the final ten minutes of the final 10 and a half minutes.

TPS, who has been leading the league for a long time in the fall season, has lost eight of his last nine matches. It has dropped to eighth in the standings.

The flies rose to third in the league table with their second consecutive win, but it has played as many as five matches more than the fourth-placed Tappara.

Too long cheering Jukurit recovered quickly from its 1–5 home loss to HPK on Friday, as it covered JYP with 5–2 on Saturday.

Jukurit took their 12th win in the last 15 matches. Instead, JYP lost sixth in its last seven matches.

Cut the attack of the attacker who moved to Jukuri in the middle of the season Aatu Räty scored two goals for the home team.

.
Recommended

