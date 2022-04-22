Hockey Member of Parliament Mikko Kärnä: Jokers must be closed from all puck series until 2030 – “Kurri to the sanctions list”

MP Mikko Kärnu believes that Jokers should be punished for fraternity with Putin. He demands Jari Kurr, the owner of the jokers, on the sanctions list.

Congressman Mikko Kärnä (Central) demands that Helsinki Jokers’ access to Finnish hockey series be completely blocked until 2030.

Kärnä justifies this on tweet as punishment for fraternity by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with.

“If necessary, I will take an initiative to take action. Kurri, on the other hand, should be put on the sanctions list, ”Kärnä refers to the main owner of the Jokers Jari Kurriin.

The Jokers played in the Russian Hockey League in KHL for eight seasons. The team’s last season was interrupted in February when Russia launched an offensive war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the Jokerit announced that it would aim to return to the Finnish Hockey League for the period 2023–2024.

Next season, it will not have a representative team in any series, but the junior teams will continue to operate normally.

Jokers one possible return pattern is that it would start playing in the lower league of Mestis, from where it could rise to a higher league stage.

No official decision has been made on the return of the jokers. Its former home hall in Helsinki’s Ilmala is Russian-owned, and the arena cannot host events.

Because of this, the Jokerit may have to find a new venue in the metropolitan area.

Kurri bought the Jokers all for himself, but now new owners are being sought so that the club can continue to operate properly.