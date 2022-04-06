Hockey Medal games or summer vacation? HIFK plays in Turku, Kärpät leads in Tampere – HS follows the evening of three matches moment by moment

Matches in Turku, Tampere and Mikkeli will start at 6.30 pm.

Hockey The league will play three “game sevens” on Wednesday night, the seventh match in a series. The spirit of the game is clear: a win for medal games, a loss for the summer holidays.

Throughout their history, HIFK and TPS have offered memorable playoff series as seen this spring as well. The fifth IFK in the regular season succeeded in a forced win situation on Tuesday and moved the solution to the home cave of the regular season Nelonen TPS. In the regular season, the mutual winnings went to TPS 3–1.

In the regular season, all four Ilves who won each other opened the semi-finals with two wins, but Kärpät stretched the series to the seventh match. The last five games have ended with a goal difference in one direction or another, and a solution has been sought three times in the extra rounds. The series will also be remembered from Raksila’s ice farce.

History is being made between Jukuri and KooKoo, as neither has ever played in the League medal games before. Jukurit, the second in the regular season, is playing his first playoff games in the League. KooKoo was in the wild card round last season, the so-called weather players. Wins in this season’s regular season 2-2.

HS watches the matches of the evening moment by moment. Tracking can be found at the bottom of this story.