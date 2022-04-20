Hockey Matti Nurminen will be promoted to Secretary General of the International Hockey Federation

Nurminen will take up his new position in the summer from the position of CEO of the Finnish Hockey Association.

Finland Served as the CEO of the Hockey Association since 2010 Matti Nurminen has been elected Secretary General of the International Hockey Federation (IIHF).

Nurminen will start in his new position in the summer, says the Hockey Association. The organization plans to launch a search for a new CEO as soon as possible.

Nurminen began his career at the Hockey Association in 2001 as CFO. He says in a union bulletin he saw and experienced a lot during that time.

“I am pleased to say that Finnish hockey has taken great strides forward inside and outside the pitches during that time, and it has been great to be involved in this development,” adds Nurminen.

President of the Hockey Association Harri Nummela praises IIHF’s acquisition of an extremely competent director from Nurminen.

“Choosing to lead the international sports federation is a matter of honor for both the individual and Finnish sports,” says Nummela.