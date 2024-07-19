“I didn’t have much time to make the decision,” said Dawson. His wife advised him to think it through carefully and not to act hastily. “But I think I had all the information I needed to make a decision – not only about playing in Paris, but also about life afterward and my health.”

Dawson has already competed with the team at the Olympics: The Kookaburras won the silver medal in Tokyo in 2021. He was also there in Rio de Janeiro, where Australia finished sixth in 2016.

The coach of the Kookaburras, as the Australian men’s national hockey team is called, was impressed. “That’s not something a coach can decide for a player,” said Colin Batch. “Full marks to Matt. He’s obviously determined to play in Paris.” He himself is not sure whether he would have made the same decision, but he thinks his player’s effort was great.

#Hockey #Matthew #Dawson #fingertip #amputated #Olympics