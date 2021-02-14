Hockey Matilda Nilsson repeated the goal of NHL star Connor McDavid to Kiekko-Espoo’s net

Matilda Nilsson’s hat trick and Elisa Holopainen’s two goals winged KalPa to a generous victory.

Sword found Kiekko-Espoo in the Women’s League’s top match on a dull reading on 6–2 Sundays. He was effective as the spearhead of the people of Kuopio Matilda Nilsson, who scored a hat trick with great goals.

The game day turned bright in the attacker’s eyes right from the morning.

“As I eat breakfast, I think about injecting in from every place or at least every other one today. There were a few in it Connor McDavidin even after watching the goal before the game, ”Nilsson said.

Nilsson’s second hit in particular was like straight out of Edmonton’s NHL star paint compilations. He messed up Kiekko-Espoo’s defense just as badly at the knot.

“I just looked at that goal in it at 12.”

Nilsson’s first goal came in the first few minutes. A sharp shot surprised the goalkeeper Erica Jaskarin from a small angle. His hat trick KalPa-taituri finished his special 2v0 attack when Kiekko-Espoo’s defense shuffled himself out of the situation.

Spring on the eve of Nilsson would not want to be in the boots of opposing teams. Such a loud bangs on Sunday’s performance was from KalPalta.

“Yeah, I’d probably gasp for some and think about what to do. That was quite a washing machine. ”

KalPan Elisa Holopainen also scored two goals.

Kiekko-Espoo 15-year-old striker Julia Schalin finished the first league goal of his career in a handsome way. The delusion and accurate shot at the base of the pole reminded me of an experienced goal gun – not a young newcomer.

Schalin drowned in hugs after his goal and got a puck to commemorate the evening.

“It’s a pretty liberating feeling to get a monkey’s back when the players are about to start. There have been places in almost every game, but it has felt like it won’t hit anything, ”he sighed.

The defeat made Schalin nonetheless apea.

“It felt like nothing worked and we couldn’t get our own out.”

Puck-Espoo coach Sami Haapanen watched the overwhelming attacks of his team with terrified feelings.

“The game was on the sidelines from the start. At the beginning of the third round, when there were two goals, there was a terrible emergency to go and score more goals. Towards the end, defensive gaming totally melted away, ”Haapanen said.

“I don’t know if it went all the way to the preparation, but at least I’m going to look in the mirror and deep down.”

In the second match of the day, HPK defeated TPS 4–3.

The next match in Kiekko-Espoo will take place on Friday, when TPS arrives with a loss in his neck. KalPa will host IFK Helsinki on Saturday.