Hockey Magazine: An experienced Finnish defender selected the Swiss national team

Ninth playing through the Swiss hockey league Santeri Alatalo has acquired the country’s citizenship and has decided to represent the Swiss national team, says the Swiss newspaper Le Matin.

The defender playing in EV Zug has represented Finland in youth national teams, but at the adult level the Lions debut has not been made. In Finland, Alatalo, 30, has played 110 regular season matches at the league level in HPK.

“We are grateful that Alatalo now has a Swiss passport and can play for the national team,” commented the national team head coach. Patrick Fischer.

Alatalo has scored 16 power points in 18 matches this season, ranking 20th on the series points exchange. In recent years in particular, he has risen to the top of the top defenders of the Swiss League.

“The lower house is very confident with the puck and a very strong and very skating offensive defender. His strengths enrich our game, ”Fischer describes.

Alatalo has been playing in Switzerland since autumn 2012. As a child, he also lived in the country for years as his father Matti Alatalo served as a coach in Zurich.