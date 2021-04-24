Hockey Luukkonen beat Buffalo to victory in his first NHL game

Boston Rask were ordered to substitute after four goals were scored.

The first a Finnish goalkeeper who played hockey in the NHL Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started with a profit. 22-year-old Luukkonen defeated Buffalo Sabers, who finished last in the league, 36 times as the Boston Bruins crashed 6–4.

Boston’s six-game winning streak ended when Tuukka Rask had scored four goals and left the substitution early in the third set. Rask stopped 24 of the 28 shots.

Hardest to replace Jaroslav Halak scored one more goal. Buffalon Sam Reinhart was able to finish off the game with a blank trick at the last minute of the game.

The heavy was marked with a feed point from the Boston opening finish.

Buffalo head coach Don Granato commented on Luukkonen’s extracts after the game Twittervideo.

“He was calm. The game saw quite a variety of (situations). We try to isolate him and help him, ”Granato described.

Finnish striker Arttu Ruotsalainen scored their fourth goal of the season when Buffalo took the 4-1 lead at the start of the third set. A total of six goals were scored in the round as Boston started the hard chase 5-1 reading and scored three goals in about five minutes. However, Buffalo maintained his lead.

Nashville Finnish guard with Predators paint Hair Saros defeated his team with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Saros stopped the puck 29 times.

After an injury to the trough this week returned Eeli Tolvanen took the entry point for Nashville’s first goal. When still Mikael Granlund bait the team’s second goal and Erik Haula finished third, the entire Finnish attacking trio scored.

The finish was sixth for Haula this season. The striker was near the corner of the trough and got flooded with a puck from Chicago Malcolm Subbanin past despite an awkward place. Subban fought 25 times in the game.

New York Rangers Kaapo Kakko in turn took the entry point when his team took home the Philadelphia Flyers with a score of 4-1.