Hockey Luleå closes airport if city pride Luleå HF wins Swedish championship

The airport wants to avoid the chaos of the 1996 championship.

Luleå the city’s puck pride in Luleå HF can secure the first Swedish hockey championship in 26 years late Monday night. If the team overturns Färjestad BK in the away field for the fourth time, a wild party will be seen in Norrbotten.

So wild that Luleå airport will be closed to avoid chaos, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet says.

“It won’t be the same as it was in 1996,” the director of Luleå Airport Ann-Christine Viklund said According to Aftonbladet, the newspaper Norrländska Socialdemokraten (NSD).

Luleå HF won its only men’s hockey championship in spring 1996 Jarmo Myllyksen, Esa Keskisen and Kai Nurminen under. In the decisive fourth final, Västra Frölunda HC crashed in the away corner.

A team returning gold medals from Gothenburg awaited a huge number of supporters at the airport. Now they have nothing to do with the airport.

“There are no other flights departing in the middle of the night when they arrive, so the airport will be closed. It is better that everything in the home arena [videotaululta] those who watch the game will also stay there, as the team will get there sometime during the night, ”Viklund said.

The sixth final of Svenska Hockeyligan (SHL) will be played on Monday night in Karlstad at 20.30 Finnish time. Luleå HF leads the final series with a win of 2–2. Färjestad BK have won all eight home games in the spring playoffs.