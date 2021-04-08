Hockey Luko’s first regular season victory in club history – Sport secured last place in the playoffs

The second HIFK can no longer rise past the Lock in the point average.

Rauman The lock secured the Ice Hockey League regular season victory for the first time in its club history on Thursday’s puck tour. The lock’s top position was confirmed when the team defeated Ilves 4–3 at home.

Lock attacker Eetu Koivistoinen brought the Rauma team to the levels in the final round by undercutting and took their team to the top 3–2 lead by overpowering.

The lynx Joni Ikonen brought another to the levels of Ilves, but Luko’s star defender Robin Pressin the penalty shot guaranteed the Rauma people a full score.

The victory of the people of Rauma knew that HIFK, which was second in the series, could no longer rise past Luko in the point average. HIFK will return to the league troughs on Friday after a nearly one-month crown break.

Also the west coast second league team got topics of joy in Thursday’s round. Vaasan Sport secured the second playoff in their club history when the team defeated Kärpät 3–1 away.

Turo Asplund loaded Sport’s winning goal in the second set with two men’s superiority.

Three points guaranteed the Vaasa team the tenth place in the regular season, and HPK, who was chasing the playoffs, can no longer rise past Sport in the points average.

Sport has been playing in the League since the fall of 2014. In Vaasa, we were able to enjoy the playoffs in the 2015–16 season, but at that time Sport immediately fell in the opening round.

The league average is extremely flat. The flies dropped with a loss from sixth place to eighth.

TPS imprisoned for their third place in the regular season when the people of Turku sought a tasty 3–2 victory as a guest of Tappara. Ruben Rafkin and Josh Kestner took the lead in the second installment of TPS.

In the final installment Lauri Pajuniemen the winning goal brought the Turku score, even Tappara Santtu Kinnunen and Sami Moilanen succeeded in scoring.

Tappara dropped to seventh on the table.

JYP left the Jukuri behind in the league jumbo fight. The people of Jyväskylä grabbed a 5–2 victory in Mikkeli and rose to 14th in the series.

Second in the paint exchange Robert Rooba hit JYP with two goals. Only 16 years old Joakim Kemell was a great success in his league debut as the young man shot JYP with a 4-2 hit.