Hockey Lukon Kristian Pospisil is fine again, and the team progresses from victory to victory

Tappara beat the Pelicans for the third consecutive loss.

Last Lukko, a Slovak striker who underwent knee surgery in November Kristian Pospisil seems to have recovered in the League to its former condition. In the home game played against Ilves on Wednesday at Kivikylä Arena, “Kiko” scored two goals and scored the third when Luko won with 4–1 numbers.

Exactly the same readings also appeared on the board when the teams met the day before in Tampere.

“In a five-on-five game, we did well, but special situations, i.e. undercutting and overpowering, turned to Luko. One goal is to fight for victory only in a football game, ”Ilves’ head coach Jouko Myrrä sealed after the match.

Match remained flat until the third batch, but in it Pospisil and his countrymen Pavol Skalickyn the hits forcibly turned the victory on Luko. Skalicky’s goal to make the score 2 – 1 came via a questionable penalty, but Ilves struck it home without a second thought Ville Kolppanen exchange.

“Really even torque. We miss games like this, where you have to twist the win to the end, ”says the responsible coach in the corona quarantine. Pekka Power lurked Erik Hämäläinen found out.

Along with Pospisil and Skalicky, Luko succeeded in the goal Robin Press by force majeure. Keeper Lassi Lehtinen blocked a total of 33 shots, beautifying again their blocking percentage at the top of the goalkeeper stats.

Hot Tappara’s rise towards the top hockey league continued on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over the Pelicans. The loss was the third consecutive one for the winged Pelicans.

The hosts of Pakistani have already forged an amazing 12 goals during the six-game winning streak. On Wednesday Teemu Suhonen hit the opening goal in the second minute, and Blake Parlettin the scoreboard stretched to six matches already.

“We don’t have any betting, but it’s also been laughed at within the team that Pakit has taken on a bigger role,” Suhonen laughed.

“There have been good masks in front of the goal, so then it might sometimes go.”

Four Pelicans, who are playing for the week, is in trouble Ryan Laschin due to departure and multiple injuries. Despite the loss, the Pelicans still remained second in the League.

“With one goal scored, it’s hard to win games. We now run out of offensive play when we have to spend a lot of energy on defense, ”Pelicans head coach Tommi Niemelä stated.