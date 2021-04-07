Hockey Lukko’s coach Pekka Virta, who is recovering from serious coronary heart disease, in an interview with IS: “Doctors say I went to the death gates”

The power was in hospital for a total of 48 days and still uses a wheelchair and oxygen concentrator.

Hockey Head coach of Rauma Luko, the leader of the league Pekka Virta published three weeks ago stop message On Facebook.

Now Power, 51, sums up In an interview with Ilta-Sanomat after a total of 48 days in the hospital and more than half of that time in the intensive care unit of Turku University Central Hospital.

“There’s a hell of a hard and hard trip behind it,” Virta tells IS.

Power got out of the hospital about a week ago. According to him, well-being is improving all the time.

“I can walk normally, but I still breathe really fast, after less than a minute of activity. That’s why I use both a wheelchair and an oxygen freshener, ”says Virta.

Virta reports that he was infected with the corona on the last day of January and remained asymptomatic in quarantine.

Towards the end of the period of isolation, the symptoms struck so violently that he was admitted to the hospital. As the situation worsened, Virta was placed in intensive care.

“It’s hard to assess my own situation, but according to the doctors, I went to the death gates. The departure was near as the virus got to do havoc in my lungs. Understanding all of this felt scary, of course, but luckily I wasn’t even aware of every moment when I was at power. ”

Virta said she wanted to give this interview because doctors think it can help Finns fight this vicious virus.

“Harley Street were already excited about my own short outing because it they said probably startled those who downplayed the danger of the coronavirus. Perhaps my case will make even the most stubborn guys realize that the virus can really do a lot of damage to basic health as well, ”Virta tells IS