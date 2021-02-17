Hockey Lukko continued his winning streak, the second consecutive loss to TPS in the League

The aces raised their home wins to seven.

Lock sniffs vigorously at the top of the men’s hockey league. On Wednesday, the Rauma team grabbed a 2–0 home win over SaiPa. When TPS, who was in second place, lost 0-2 to Sport, the difference between Luko and Turku is already 15 points.

In other matches on Wednesday, Ilves won Jukurit 3–2 at home, KalPa defeated HPK after the winning goal race 3–2, KooKoo lost 2–4 to HIFK at home and Aces knocked down Tappara 2–0 at home. The win raised the HIFK in third place a point away from TPS.

Lukko has been really strong in his home trough, as only KalPa has applied for a victory from Rauma this season.

SaiPaa scored Lock’s opening goal in the first set Anrei Hakulinen. In the final installment Toni Koivisto increased the home team’s lead. Lock has won seven of his last eight games.

The lock characters had rejected the zero game Oskari Setänen, who made it to the puck 36 times.

For TPS, the loss was the second in a row, as on Tuesday the team bowed to a loss to Kärpi in the winning goal competition. Both of Sport’s hits came in the opening round. First it was Janne Keränen, and Michael Keränen increased the lead of Vaasa.

Tappara had won as many as ten of his previous 11 league games, but in Pori the team had to be disappointed. Niko Kivelä and Sebastian Wännström finished the Aces goals. Wännström, who was empty, leads the League’s paint exchange.

The home win was already the seventh consecutive one for Ace.

Ilves broke his three-loss pipe by twisting the home win of Jukuri. The lynx character had finished twice Roby Järventie. The loss to Jukuri was the Fifth in a Row.

HIFK’s point bumps were in Kouvola Alex Broadhurst (0 + 3) Teemu Tallberg (2 + 0) and Sebastian Dyk (1 + 1).

Lasse Lappalainen finished two goals for KalPa against HPK. In the winning goal competition, the only hit was made Jeremy Bracco.

The match JYP – Pelicans will be played in the league on Thursday.