Hockey Loss to Finland blows up Canadian striker somen – “I don’t want anyone to experience that”

Max Comtois is Canada’s only reigning world champion. In 2019, he suffered a burst of anger from enraged Canadians who thirsted for better success.

It was really small.

The Young Lions celebrated the historic 2019 World Cup World Cup gold in Vancouver, but that’s what catches the little one in hockey.

The dream was close to failing in the semi-finals against Canada.

Toni Utunen fired a Finnish winning goal in extra time just a moment after Canada Noah Dobson the racket had broken at an almost certain finish.

Already in the overtime, Canada had a world-class chance to win.

Captain Max Comtois was allowed to try a solution from the penalty spot in 61.14.

However, Comtois’ s shot stopped the Finnish goalkeeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen mattress. Head coach Jussi Ahokas would roar in the exchange box emotionally.

The hall fell silent after Finland’s victory goal, but the noise on social media increased.

Captain Comtois, who had been winning U20 gold a year earlier, was caught in the eye.

One of the hustle and bustle players at the Games, who had also been accused of filming, suffered a rage of anger from enraged Canadians thirsting for better success.

Comtois has since campaigned against cyberbullying.

“Telus approached me in the form of a campaign. I was immediately involved. I thought that if I could help even one person like this, I’d be really happy to do it,” says Comtois.

“Every time a similar topic comes to the surface, I remember what happened then. I don’t want anyone to have to experience that.”

Comtois says he was “just right”. More harassment hit his family.

“It simply came to our notice then [vihaviestit] are part of this profession. ”

Should not be.

“It shouldn’t, but they are. The same, of course, applies to people around the world anyway. There’s a lot of bullying, and it wasn’t nice to be a host.”

“However, I know my own worth and I am strong.”

Maxime Comtois was Canada’s captain at the 2019 U20 Championships.

Let’s move on to the present.

Comtois, 23, is playing his second men’s World Cup. Last year he was winning gold.

The Canadian tournament started miserably but culminated when Finland fell 3–2 in the final. Comtois, who attacked at the edge of the No. 1 chain, made a 1-1 draw and scored a 2-2 goal.

He is the only reigning world champion in Helsinki and now plays in the quadruple.

“We saw what we were told when the tournament started with three losses. We wanted to prove that everyone is wrong, ”Comtois recalls the Latvian bubble race.

“We knew we had a gang that could win and kind of make history. We went game by game, got into medal games and were the best team there.”

Max Comtois is playing his second men’s World Cup tournament.

Comtois plays in the NHL in Anaheim.

The team’s season got off to a great start and the Ducks were one of the fall surprises.

On a personal level, however, Comtois had a hard time. The first power point came in the 12th match, the goal in the 18th match.

It also seemed from time to time that Comtois was not the head coach Dallas Eakins big.

“It was a pretty scary season,” Comtois says.

“There were a couple of injuries and I wasn’t playing at the level I should. Then I fell into the role of a four-way chain mainly to bring energy. I didn’t get overwhelmed or got a lot of ice.”

There were 16 (6 + 10) power points in 52 matches. Half of the goals came in the last three games of the season in a row.

“I think towards the end of the season I did my job and played as I should.”

At the end of the season, Anaheim experienced great emotion as a captain Ryan Getzlaf ended his famous career.

“He played a Hall of Fame career. A pair of gold medals, the Stanley Cup, over 1,000 spikes, a full career in Anaheim. I’m grateful I learned from him about professionalism and winning.”

“He told us about his decision a little after the start of the season. It would have been nice to get to play with him still, but I think he’s happy. He has a great family and four children who are sure to be happy when Dad is more at home.”

Max Comtois will play in Anaheim, whose 2nd round booking is from the summer of 2017.

In Founded in 1993 as Mighty Ducks, the club has been a traditional “Finnish team,” thanks above all Teemu Selänteenwhose game number 8 is frozen on the ceiling of the Honda Center.

After a short break, a new Finn was caught at the transfer border to Ducks, when Urho Vaakanainen – Youth World Champion 2019 – Arrived from Boston.

“He’s a great guy. We went on guest trips with diners together and breathed together. Not a very talkative, but a really nice dude,” Comtois describes his peer.

“We’ve talked about going eating now that I’m here.”

Bruinsin Vaakanainen, who has been hockey in the organization since 2018, played 14 games in Anaheim (0 + 2).

The Ducks playoff dreams were already gone by then.

But what does the Finnish pack say about the protagonist of this text?

“Nice guy. He was well received and we immediately got along well. I got restaurant tips and other advice on what to do in Anaheim. Some time was spent together,” Vaakanainen says.

The meeting in Helsinki is still a bit open and depends a bit on the schedules of the Canadian team and where the team will move to Tampere.

“He’s used to being so good that I guess he has to go somewhere a little better.”

