Hockey Los Angeles Takes 4-1 Out of Florida – Määttä Opens Los Angeles Goal Account

The Finns of Carolina got to taste the feed. Teräväinen and Kotkaniemi each left the trough with two points.

Hockey In the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings have taken a 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

The winning team’s goal account was opened by a Finnish striker Olli Määttä, after about 17 minutes. The Finnish paint leveled the situation in Florida Matt Kierstedin about two minutes earlier with his team’s only goal left.

Kings scored two goals in the second set after Määtä’s success and finally sealed the final scores in the first half of the final round.

Los Angeles Rasmus Kupari left the ice without power points. The Finnish Guard of Florida also left the bowl without points: Anton Lundell, Aleksi Heponiemi, Eetu Luostarinen and Olli Juolevi.

Finnish Finnish skipper Alexander Barkov as well as a teammate Markus Nutivaara were again out of the ice due to previous injuries.

The loss was the third consecutive one for Florida. This team will have 18 wins from 29 matches in this season. Kings, on the other hand, have played one less match and won 13 times.

Elsewhere Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 at home. Carolina’s Finnish strikers Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Teuvo Sharp left the trough, each with two feed points.

Kotkaniemi was under construction Tony DeAngelon the goal of the opening round, after which the Finnish duo started together Jack Druryn the goal scored at the end of the first set. Teräväinen was still in the final to score the last goal of the match Vincent Trocheck, with more seconds left.

Carolina have won a total of 20 of the 28 matches played in this season. In the match against Detroit, Vancouver took a longer stalemate, cutting the team’s four-winning streak. Detroit, on the other hand, has 30 games and 14 wins behind.

Montreal Canadiens Artturi Lehkonen scored the opening goal of the match at home after less than five and a half minutes of the first round. However, the visiting Philadelphia Flyers took the lead in the second set with two goals and the Pennsylvania club skated to the final in the 2-1 lead.

The third installment in the latter half of Montreal Laurent Dauphin however, leveled the situation, stretching the match to extra time.

The match was finally completed only in the winning shot race, where the only goal was scored by Montreal Jonathan Drouin. The home team Montreal took a 3-2 victory and cut the seven winning streak.

Philadelphia Rasmus Ristolainen fired once towards the goal, but missed power points.

Montreal Joel Armia did not detach from the match power points, but instead knocked in the second round of the two-minute penalty crunch. Team-mate Jesse Ylönen was also left without power points.

For Montreal, winning was a rare treat, with just seven of the 31 matches played this season. Flyers has winnings in their account 11. On ice, the club has played 28 times.