Hockey Lokomotiv resets at KHL again Jokerit: Helsinki team’s season threatens to end the playoffs

Lokomotiv are now leading 2-0.

With jokers is a goal-scoring problem in hockey KHL playoffs. The Helsinki team also missed the goal in the second semi-final of the western block in Yaroslavl on Friday, when the home team Lokomotiv fought its away 5–0.

The Jokers lost 0-1 to Lokomotiv on Wednesday, so the wins are 2-0 for the Russian team. Four wins are needed for the sequel.

Former Joker striker Teemu Pulkkinen scored a 5-0 goal for Lokomotiv. Atte Ohtamaa scored by a Swedish striker Andre Peterssonin to make an opening hit.

Frustration shone from the Jokers ’grip on the final installment. In the 0–5 situation, the shingles from the away team burned From Marko Anttila, From Viktor Lööv and Jesse from Joensuu.

The teams will meet for the third time on Sunday. Although the match is played in Yaroslavl, it is the home game of the Jokers.