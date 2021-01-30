Hockey Lock’s neck loop from HIFK remained strong, even though Teemu Tallberg blocked the zero-game record: “We can’t give free goals”

Lukko, who holds the top position in the league, has now won HIFK for the sixth time in a row. The previous victory of the people of Helsinki from Luko is from March 2019.

Lock – HIFK 3–1

Friday The confusing game turned into a quality disc again on Saturday, when Helsinki IFK and series leader Rauman Lukko met in Rauma. The low-torque torque progressed steadily well into the final batch.

Otherwise, the IFK goalkeeper played flawlessly Niilo Halonen went seven minutes before the end far from his goal to play the puck. As a result of a rapid evaluation error, the game equipment ended up directly with Luko’s captain Heikki Liedes shoulder and accompanied by it to the IFK finish.

After that, the risk-taking led to yet another setback and eventually a 3-1 win for Luko. Pekka Virran The Rauma group, which has risen to the elite of the series in recent years, has been a very painful resistance to IFK in recent years, as the last time IFK has succeeded in overthrowing Luko in March 2019.

“Lock is a hard-working and fast-paced team. We have to respond to it at our own pace, and we can’t give free finish points. Even today we played a good game, but this time it was not enough, ”HIFK said Teemu Tallberg evaluates after the game.

One The cornerstone of the lock has been a stable goalkeeper game. Started against IFK Lassi Lehtinen had kept zero in his previous four matches before Saturday, and his average of goals scored throughout the season was a staggering 1.11.

On Saturday, Lehtinen was already threatening the league’s zero-game record. Kärppien had kept their goals clean for the longest time in league history Justus Annunen, whose zero tube lasted just over 302 minutes last season.

Lehtinen reached just over five minutes from the record until Teemu Tallberg scored from the scoring start for the second half of the match. Tallberg said that IFK was not motivated by breaking the record per se, but by overtaking Lehtinen – in the previous encounter of the teams, this had played a zero game.

Great Tallberg, who plays through in recent games, has formed a functioning second chain together with the classic game center Alex Broadhurstin and at the attacking end always dangerous Ville Leskinen with. In addition, the hard-working pier has become responsible for force majeure.

“I like to play with them. The roles are good, and everyone understands their own role: for example, it is not my job to do top-notch work everywhere, even if it succeeds when necessary, ”Tallberg said.

“We can go through things by discussing things, and that’s why the game has improved all the time.”

From the beginning of the season, IFK’s head coach Jarno Pikkarainen there were difficulties in finding permanent offensive pitches among loan players and injuries. Now the Tallberg chain seems to have established itself as one chain, and the other top chain has been formed by Anton Lundell, Sebastian Dyk and Jere Sallinen.

Opening lot in the middle, IFK was able to test the best underpower of the series continuously for more than two minutes. During the force majeure, the durability of the face shields was most tested when the Lock Defender Vili Saarijärvi got a hard shot by Sebastian Dykin directly into the visitor.

During the corona period Mandatory “Aquariums” have received a lot of criticism: they have been said, among other things, to fog easily and impair peripheral vision. This time, however, a full-visor could avoid serious injury.

Three the match for four days has been a ordeal especially for IFK’s defense. On Friday, TPS’s Aleksi Anttalainen left under the ugly tackle Yohann Auvitu was injured on the side, and Miro Karjalainen the absence was again due temporary ban on gambling.

To make up for the package shortfall, IFK called on Pelicans to have a loan Eero Teräväinen back to the Helsinki crew’s own crew. Aleksi Laakso was in lineup for the first time since late November.

Now IFK has some time to recover. Next time, the team will play next Friday when it travels to Kuopio as a guest of KalPa.