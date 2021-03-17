Hockey Lock banged a hundred on the league table: “The budding losing streak broke”

The lock won the Pelicans 3–2.

Rauman On Wednesday, the lock became the first team to manage to cross the 100-point ghost line in the SM League. The people of Rauma who had hit their previous two innings against Vaasa Sport did not succeed in the tube for the third time, and the 3–2 victory fought in the home hall raised the series leader to a point balance of 102.

However, Lukko’s victory did not come easily, because this season the Pelicans, who were previously invincible to Rauma, led the match in the second round. Matias Rajaniemen and Antti Tyrväinen with paints already 0–2. Jonne Tammela and Daniel Audette however, brought the home team alongside during the same batch and the solution remained in the final round.

The solution was honored to strike in Aleksi Saarela, from the zero angle the shot went into the Pelicans guard Patrik Bartosakin through the back.

“A good ascent from which you have to lift the hat for the dudes. No one was left to knock or complain in the event of a loss, and the budding loss tube was broken, ” head coach Erik Hämäläinen closely.

“I am proud of the way played 5-5-situation, but in special situations were weak, such as the goal pelikin. Overall, our game against the best team in the series was so good that we could have gotten more than just zero points, ”Pelicans Tommi Niemelä in turn manaili.

The lock’s most powerful men had hunted two power points on Wednesday Danielle Audette and Robin Press.