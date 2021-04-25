Hockey Little Lions to the World Cup from enigmatic starting points, preparation has been exceptional

The World Championships for under-18s will begin in Texas on Tuesday night Finnish time.

The most important thing is not a win but a participation. The most worn-out sports phrase will hit its finish once, when the World Hockey Tournament for boys under the age of 18 starts on Tuesday night Finnish time in the United States.

“It’s a big thing for our team’s players to be able to play this tournament,” the Little Lions head coach Petri Karjalainen says on the eve of the World Cup.

He is easy to believe.

For the second year in a row, the corona pandemic has severely reduced the value calendar of sports. Hockey is no exception: the men’s and women’s World Championships avoided the crown last year, as did the under-18 boys ’games.

This year’s World Championships for girls under the age of 18 were canceled as early as last fall. Now, the same threatens to happen to women when last week, authorities in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia decided to cancel the incident because of the coronary situation.

At the competition venue The Little Lions team, which spent nearly a week in Texas, got into action for a long time over the weekend, losing 1–5 to Canada in its only tournament-ready international match.

“The last time the U17 national team in this age group was on an international trip was in February 2020. A lot has happened since then,” head coach Karjalainen updates.

Like many other countries, Little Lions will leave for the World Cup from an exceptionally unique situation. Normally, the team accumulates twenty and more than ten camp days before the national matches preparing for the value tournament.

Finland had to face Sweden three times last November. The matches were not played due to corona infections in the Swedish team.

After players, usually scheduled for the spring, have sniffed together and experienced mutual chemistry in the national matches of the previous fall season, now the team has been welded together at the fast-paced World Championship week in the United States.

“All that we have done and experienced on the 16- and 17-year-old national team is of great value. The playful backbone has been built during the years together, ”Karjalainen describes.

Karelia will turn three years old at the World Championships as a national team coach for those born in 2003. The pipe started at the 15-year-old Pohjola camp.

“National team body has certainly existed, but players have broken into the race team without even being in the Nordic camp. Over the years, the number of players involved in the camp will probably rise to 50-60.

“There has been turnover because we have wanted to see a lot of players. We have wanted as many players as possible to get in touch with the national team, ”says Karjalainen, who next coaches KalPan’s under-20 team.

Finland will face Russia in its opening match at the World Championships in the B-block in Texas in Frisco the night before Wednesday.