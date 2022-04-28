Friday, April 29, 2022
Hockey Little lions rise sharply against Canada in World Cup semi-final – Joakim Kemell seals hat trick in extra time

April 28, 2022
in World Europe
Finland was the chaser of almost the entire match, but advanced to the semi-finals.

Finland progressed after really colorful stages to the semifinals in the under-18 World Championships on Thursday.

The Little Lions were the chaser for Canada for almost the entire match, but in the end, the team rose without a goalkeeper to levels and a 5-4 win in overtime.

The Finnish hero had been hit three times Joakim Kemellwho seals the victory through the run after just 28 seconds of overtime.

Finland lost 2–4 in the second set and 3–5 with less than ten minutes left in the match.

Two goals in the last five minutes took the match to extra time, where Kemelle mastered the solution through the pass.

