Hockey Little lions full of self-confidence before the World Cup semi-final: “Russia fits us very well as an opponent”

Finland won in the first block of Russia after the winning shot.

Finland is happy to consider himself an underdog tomorrow in the Finnish hockey boys’ under-18 World Cup semi-final against Russia early tomorrow. Since Finland narrowly won in the first block of the World Cup in Russia, naming a pre-favorite is also a matter of taste.

The Little Lions defeated Russia in the US Frisco after a winning goal race 4–3 after already losing 1–3. The opening match was a drummer for the Finns, for the Russian goalkeeper Sergei Ivanoville accumulated 52 fights, Aku to Koskenvuo opposite 25.

From the semi-finals, Finland continued to the medal games, winning Switzerland 2–0, Russia covering Belarus 5–2.

“We were a kind of pre-favorite in the semi-finals. Now there is a strong belief that we only have something to win in the upcoming semi-finals, ”Finland’s head coach Petri Karjalainen says.

There is enough hunger in Russia. It has won the World Under-18 Championship last time in 2007, when Finland has celebrated the championship in two of the last four World Cup tournaments.

“We have won Russia here, we have won it in previous tournaments. Russia suits us very well as an opponent, ”Karjalainen adds.

In a statistical comparison the semi-final pair is even. Finland won the B-block with equal points with Russia. In five tournament matches, the goal difference of the Little Lions is 26–13, Russia 32–14.

Russia is ahead in percentage comparison in goal efficiency (18.6–13.8) and superior power (38.9–31.0). Finland’s trump card is a great game of underpower, as only one goal has been scored.

Finland has the fewest ice skates in the tournament, 40 minutes, Russia 56.

Precisely, the captain of the Little Lions also relies on the basics of the game Samu Salminen.

“Keep the defensive head clean. Special situations are important, ”says Jokerie striker Salminen. He is Finland’s third best scorer with a 5 + 2 mark due to his broken season due to the corona Samu Tuomaalan (5 + 5) and Ville Koivunen (4 + 5) after.

“Self-confidence is good because we’ve had games where we’ve come from behind. No match will be solved in one, two situations. There will always be places to try to find a solution, ”Salminen summarizes.

World Cup points exchange leads by a number one 10 + 2 Russian first striker Matvei Mitškov, A 16-year-old special talent from SKA’s KHL organization. Mitškov gave the visitors the lead 2 – 0 as he finished off a perfect pass from the right.

It’s easy to guess that Mishkov is the most coveted to get to at the 2023 NHL booking event. A Russian defender a year older Arseni Koromislev share praise with teammates.

“He has everything that is required of a top player. I know that when I have played with him in the juniors on the same club team as well, ”says Koromislev of the International Hockey Federation IIHF. website.

With two games left in Russia in the tournament, Mitshkov has a trip with his compatriots Alexander Ovethkin (14) four hits for one World Cup tournament under the age of 18.

The Finnish-Russian World Cup semi-final will start in Frisco, Texas on Thursday morning at 4 pm Finnish time.