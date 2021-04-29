Hockey “Lipari” or “Lörssä” to the line-up – and Imatra’s balling is celebrated

Agile new Mestis championship two years later – Hermes dropped in the second round of the final

Hockey the country’s second-highest championship will remain in Imatra for the third year in a row.

The champion was crowned in the series that was interrupted last season due to the coronavirus on Friday, when Ketterä, who won Mestis gold in the spring of 2019, renewed his title at the expense of Hermes Kokkola.

There was little excitement in Ukonniemi, Imatra. After three minutes, the agile led 3-0.

The hosts let their guests reach the finish line at the end of the opening round, but the 22-year-old Lahti Roope Mäkitalon (3 + 0) and a 25-year-old SaiPa tumor Henry Karjalainen (3 + 0) The hat tricks, which had already been completed by the middle of the game, accelerated Ketterä’s crushing victory by goals 8-3.

Agile took the final home with the only home win of the final series, winning the championship 3–2.

“Today snapped my wrist for good hits. There aren’t many verticals raised in the Lahti junior, so this is clearly the most significant victory of my career so far, ”said Mäkitalo, a second-generation league player who will be moving abroad next season.

If there is something celebrated in Imatra’s ball games, Lippojoki, “Lipari” or “Lörssä” has always been there.

He packed up his career as an agile seven-pack on Thursday Jarno Lippojoki, 35, inherited the nickname “Lipari” from his uncle Jari from Lippojoki, which was a second-level true legend in the 1990s.

Defender Jari Lippojoki shot the nets of teams like Kärppi, Sport and KooKoo to a huddle, although he never played at the league level.

Jarno scored 201 league matches in the second decade at SaiPa and JYP, but he had time to play for three years before his league debut at the age of 17 from the Superpes.

“Three times I went to hit Superpesis and hit every stroke. Then a species choice had to be made. It’s pretty empty. After all, I was able to play for at least 15 years as a semi-professional, ”said Jarno Lippojoki.

Jarno’s father Arto “In Lörsa” Lippojoki is the legend of Imatra’s Pallo-Veikko. As a player, Lör was winning all four IPV Finnish baseball championships (1977, 1978, 1986 and 1991).

The world is changing so much that the next Lippojoki is coming to the representation level in the SaiPa of the neighboring city of Lappeenranta.