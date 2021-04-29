Hockey Lions World Championship camp group selected, experienced Petri Kontiola as a surprise name

In the camp group, six reigning world champions led by Marko Anttila.

Finland the World Hockey Team Group of the hockey team is ready. Vierumäki’s 28-week training period will feature 28 players, including six world champions from two years ago.

Captain Marko Anttila belongs to the group as expected. The other reigning world champions are the goalkeeper Juho Olkinuora, defenders Petteri Lindbohm and Atte Ohtamaa as well as attackers Veli-Matti Savinainen and Niko Ojamäki.

Perhaps the most surprising name of the team is Petri Kontiola, 36. Not because Kontiola hadn’t played an excellent season at HPK, but even the Lions coaching team thought Kontiola had played his last World Cup a few years ago.

“It was a pretty simple thing. Yes, Konna has been followed since the beginning of the season, ”the head coach Jukka Jalonen said.

Jalonen thought of the sports director Jere Lehtisen and the rest of the coaching team about Kontiola’s situation and they thought Kontiola might no longer be excited to go to the races.

“When fitness just kept rising, and how the Club rose during the last 25 games and was a team top two or third during that time. It was pretty much thanks to Konna. I was in contact with Konna when their season ended and didn’t need to say anything, ”Jalonen said.

Kontiola won the League points exchange after returning from his KHL round of as much as 11 years. He still seemed to be the best player in the series in his veteran age.

Lion fans remember Kontiola’s perhaps best World Championship tournament in Helsinki and Stockholm in 2013. Kontiola settled matches and made a power of 8 + 8 in ten games.

The last time Kontiola played a value tournament in the Lions was at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Jalonen said that Kontiola was ready to leave as soon as the phone rang.

“The aim is to find a good box for the Rogue. Of course, it must be earned. The way he has played in the League, he is at his best as a player at the moment. I think he will help us and take on a big role. ”

Under normal circumstances The lions would have started camping about ten days before May Day, but now the joint exercises will clearly begin in May. The original calendar would have included six practice matches, but they have been wiped out.

The Lions will receive three preparatory matches in the Czech tournament just before mid-May (May 12-15). From Prague, the team will head directly to Riga.

“A good mix of experience and youthful enthusiasm. That’s a good base, ”Jalonen said, comparing the team to the previous World Cup, when there were about 20 first-timers.

Now the team has 12 players who have previously represented Finland in value tournaments.

“Very confident and full of power. Shorter preparation than usual, but we still have to strive to improve the quality, ”Jalonen said.

Leaflet opened up why practice matches go unplayed even though other countries are already practicing and playing matches against each other.

“Our whole project has had the idea of ​​health and athlete ahead,” Lehtinen said.