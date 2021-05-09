Hockey Lions travel to the World Cup venue in the Czech Republic with a large group: “We want a fair chance for all players”

Prague’s three EHT games will break the three-month national break.

Finland the men’s hockey national team will leave for the final EHT tournament of the season in Prague, Czech Republic with an exceptionally large group. The Finnish World Cup group has a total of 32 players.

Three goalkeepers, 12 defenders and 17 strikers will compete for the World Championship places in Prague. The group’s body consists of the players who have been camping in Heinuman Vierumäki since the beginning of the week, supplemented by defenders who have won the Avangard KHL championship. Oliwer Kaskella and Ville Pokalla and with the attackers of HIFK, who took the Finnish Championship bronze in the league Anton Lundellilla and Jere Sallisella.

The Finnish national team last played in the Swedish EHT tournament in Malmö in February. Due to the corona restrictions, the Lions’ national break will last for about three months, but Sweden, for example, recently faced Denmark and Norway in double matches.

“We have a bigger group together than usual at this point because we want all players to have a fair chance to give screens in a hockey match. Of course, you can also get some information in the exercises, ”Finland’s head coach Jukka Jalonen said.

Lions pulled six ice drills at a quick camp of less than a week. In addition, aspects of the game are wood in meetings.

“Pentathlon, superiority and underpowering, we’ve been through everything,” Jalonen said.

The Finnish team will travel to Prague on Monday with a relaxed mind.

“We just got positive news that was negative. Everyone on the team got negative results in the corona test. It gives more confidence to stay healthy, ”the head coach concluded.

Finland will play in the Prague EHT tournament against the Czech Republic, Russia and Sweden from Wednesday.

Finnish team in Prague 12–15. 5 .:

Goalkeepers: 29 Harri Säteri Sibir KHL, 31 Janne Juvonen Leksand SHL, Jussi 45 Jussi Olkinuora Jussi Metallurg Mg KHL.

Defenders: 2 Ville Pokka Avangard KHL, 3 Niklas Friman Jokers KHL, 4 Tommi Kivistö Jokers KHL, 6 Tony Sund HC Davos Switzerland, 7 Oliwer Kaski Avangard KHL, 36 Elmeri Eronen HPK, 39 Kim Nousiainen KalPa, 40 Petteri Lindbohm Biel Switzerland, 50 Mikael Sepp KalPa, 51 Jarkko Parikka Ilves, 55 Atte Ohtamaa Lokomotiv KHL, 61 Axel Rindell Jukurit.

Attackers: 10 Eemeli Suomi Ilves, 12 Marko Anttila Jokerit KHL, 13 Mikael Ruohomaa Sibir KHL, 15 Anton Lundell HIFK, 19 Veli-Matti Savinainen Jokerit KHL, 20 Niko Ojamäki Linköping SHL, 24 Hannes Björninen Pelicans, 25 Jere Karjalainen HK Sotsri KHL Kontiola HPK, 33 Markus Hännikäinen Jokers KHL, 38 Teemu Turunen Davos Switzerland, 41 Jere Innala HPK, 47 Peter Tiivola Aces, 48 ​​Valtteri Puustinen HPK, 76 Jere Sallinen HIFK, 80 Saku Mäenalanen Jokers KHL, 81 Iiro Pakarinen Jokers KHL.