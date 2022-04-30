Hockey Lions spent May Day Eve pouring down Austria – “This doesn’t feel like May Day”

Hockey There are two weeks to the start of the World Championships, and the Finnish national hockey team celebrated May Day by knocking out 4–2 goals for Austria in the World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, which will compete against Finland at the World Championships on 21 May. Austria rose to the World Cup when Russia and Belarus were shut down.

In the opening round, Finland’s goals did Jere Innala by force majeure and Harri Pesonen. At the beginning of the second installment, Innala took Finland to the 3–0 lead, but Austria Dominic Zwerger and Brian Lebler narrowed as the batch progressed.

Midway through the third installment Niko Ojamäki raised Finland to the 4–2 lead. Oliwer Kasken and Toni Rajalan long passes dismantled Austria’s defense and helped Ojamäki through alone.

Innala made his debut in the men’s World Championships last year and collected 2 + 3 power points and the World Championship silver in ten matches in Riga.

“I learned there that everyone is tough. All World Cup players come from the tough series and are really tough resistance everyone. If you want to win, you have to put everything in the league. Strong struggle, ”Innala said by telephone about Ostrava.

Innala was HIFK’s best scorer in the last season, but according to Swedish media he will move to Frölunda in Sweden’s SHL. In the future, Sweden will be one of the Airways where Finnish hockey players will end up, when the era of KHL’s wealthy jobs is over after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Everyone is aware of that. Certainly everywhere the kits are raising their level. The league will certainly raise its level, as will Sweden and Switzerland and Germany. I think the level will go up in many countries and there will be a lot of competition for venues in the future, ”Innala said.

Finland will meet on Saturday, the closing day of the EHT tournament in Ostrava, Sweden, but the endless stream of EHT tournaments will not be interrupted, and a new EHT tournament will start again next week. Head coach Jukka Jalonen said that new players are coming and that is why player monitoring is the most important thing before the World Cup.

“We are on schedule. Players are constantly monitored and at the same time the game is developed, packed pairs and chain compositions are sought. The team is still changing a bit, some players will come next week, ”Jalonen said.

The NHL Regular Series is over, and Columbus Blue Jackets, one of the most renowned Finnish players out of the playoffs, Patrik Laine is a limited free agent. Goalkeeper who defeated Olympic gold in February Harri Säteri played for the NHL regular season final part-time contract in Arizona and is a free agent.

“Things are still a bit unclear. Some players are coming, but we’ll let you know as soon as we can, ”Jalonen said.

On May Day in Ostrava, the work of the head coach will not change.

“It simply came to our notice then. We just watched a compilation of our game, now we start watching the Swedish and Czech game. Then the little meetings and probably the management team are going to eat. We are in our own circumstances, not so much for the rest of the world, ”Jalonen said.