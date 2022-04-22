Hockey Lions knocked out Norway again: Teemu Hartikainen finished the winning goal

The Norwegian Games are part of the Lions’ preparations for the World Cup home tournament in May.

Finland won again in the men’s hockey match in Kuopio 2–1. ‘

Arttu Pelli shot to the lead in the opening round of Finland, and Teemu Hartikainen finalized the winning hit in the final installment.

The teams met already on Thursday in Joensuu, when Finland won 6–2. The Norwegian Games are part of the Lions’ preparations for the World Cup home tournament in May.