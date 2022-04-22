Saturday, April 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Lions knocked out Norway again: Teemu Hartikainen finished the winning goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Norwegian Games are part of the Lions’ preparations for the World Cup home tournament in May.

Finland won again in the men’s hockey match in Kuopio 2–1. ‘

Arttu Pelli shot to the lead in the opening round of Finland, and Teemu Hartikainen finalized the winning hit in the final installment.

The teams met already on Thursday in Joensuu, when Finland won 6–2. The Norwegian Games are part of the Lions’ preparations for the World Cup home tournament in May.

#Hockey #Lions #knocked #Norway #Teemu #Hartikainen #finished #winning #goal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Madame Web: announced the release date of the film

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.