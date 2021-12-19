Hockey Lions hijacked with Waltteri Merelä’s goal, Russia plays in old CCCP shirts

Russia dominated the opening round, but Merelä hit.

Russia dominated the first set, but the Lions hit the only goal of the match in the opening round of the Moscow EHT tournament.

Tapparan Waltteri Merelä pushed the puck to the finish in 18.25. One blow to the puck alone was not enough, and Merelä was terrified for so long that the puck sank into the frame.

Four-chain center Joonas Nättinen built the Lions’ goal, and Merelä redeemed it by going hard in front of the goal. When Miikka Salomäki was marked as the second passer, scraping the four-way chain exactly as expected.

Finland lead 1–0 after the first set, the match is still in progress.

The Russians got a couple of excellent scores, but Harri Säteri did well. Overall, the host team had better spots, but Russia did not make it to the scoreboard in the first 20 minutes.

In the match there was an old breeze from Soviet times when Russia was wearing white CCCP shirts. Russian hockey celebration marks the 75th anniversary of the sky, which began under the protection of the Soviet wings in 1946 and ended under that name in 1991.