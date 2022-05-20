Hockey Lions find Britain, staggering difference in statistics – HS watches the match moment by moment

The lions and Britain will be skating in the trough in Tampere at 4:20 p.m.

Finland the national hockey team continues its World Cup home stage matches against a rare opponent. The lions will face Britain only for the fourth time.

For a long time, Britain was the only national team that Finland had not been able to beat. However, the trend turned in the golden spring of the World Cup in 2019, when the Lions knocked out Britain 5-0 in their first-round match on 17 May.

On Friday, the Lion will have a chance to rise in match wins alongside Britain. Finland lost 3–6 in the 1951 Games and 5–7 in the 1962 Games.

Finland has started the World Cup with three wins and one loss. In their first three tournament matches, the Lions defeated Norway (5-0), Latvia (2-1) and the United States (4-1). Sweden lost to Sweden in the winning goal competition (2-3).

Britain have lost all four of their matches. It has received its only points after winning the winning goal competition from Norway (3-4). The Czech Republic (1-5), Sweden (0-6) and the United States (0-3) have come to the jacket during the actual playing time.

