Hockey Lions apply for opening paint, men from the sauna got on the video board – HS follows the events of the World Cup puck moment by moment

Finland has opened the World Cup with two victories.

Finland will face the United States in their third qualifying round of the World Hockey Championships. The match starts at 20.20.

The Lions has opened the home race with two wins. On Saturday, Norway fell 5–0 in the Nokia Arena in Tampere and Latvia 2–1 on Sunday.

The United States started the tournament on Friday with a 4-1 win over Latvia. On Monday, Austria collapsed after an extra time of 3–2.

HS follows the match moment by moment.

