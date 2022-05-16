Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Hockey Lions apply for opening paint, men from the sauna got on the video board – HS follows the events of the World Cup puck moment by moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2022
in World Europe
Finland has opened the World Cup with two victories.

Finland will face the United States in their third qualifying round of the World Hockey Championships. The match starts at 20.20.

The Lions has opened the home race with two wins. On Saturday, Norway fell 5–0 in the Nokia Arena in Tampere and Latvia 2–1 on Sunday.

The United States started the tournament on Friday with a 4-1 win over Latvia. On Monday, Austria collapsed after an extra time of 3–2.

HS follows the match moment by moment. You can find the follow-up at the bottom of this story.

