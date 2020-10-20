Hockey Leon Draisaitl, chosen as the best player in the NHL, did a trick that few could do with a tennis ball and a puck.

The sport limits were exceeded in the ATP tournament in Cologne tennis.

Sports sport boundaries were exceeded when a hockey player Leon Draisaitl and tennis stars Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime met second at the ATP tournament in Cologne.

The trio were hit with puck rackets and the instrument was a tennis ball. Each in turn fired towards the goal, which was covered with a tarpaulin that left the top and bottom corners open.

Edmontonia representing Draisaitl was selected last season as the NHL’s most valuable or best player. There was a tough trio in size, with Zverev being seventh on the ATP list and young Canadian Auger-Aliassime in 17th place.

Draisaitl showed how a tennis ball is handled with a puck. At first, he shot a few balls to the goal until he lifted the ball with his racket to an estimated more than five meters and gracefully took the ball descending from heights to the racket blade and continued to bounce. At the same time, the tennis players had trouble getting the ball to keep up with the puck.

Auger-Aliassime told the NHL website that he plays some amateur hockey between tennis seasons, so the sport is familiar to him.

“I like to meet athletes of different sports and especially hockey players,” Auger Aliassime said. “And he’s still playing for the Canadian team.”

“It was great to see him shoot a few times,” Auger-Aliassime continued.

“It’s always nice to meet athletes of different sports and especially one who has been chosen as the best in a sport as big as hockey,” Zverev said of his compatriot.

Cologne is actually the hometown of Draisaitl and Zverev is born in Hamburg.

Zverev fired a tennis ball with a puck and tried to do tricks with it.

“It was really fun, but Aino still stayed in tennis,” Zverev threw.

Cologne The ATP tournament will be played in the same Lanxess Arena, where the World Cup tournament matches were played at the 2017 Paris and Cologne Games.