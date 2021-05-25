Hockey Leo Komarov served the puck for the Islanders handicap, Alexander Barkov led Florida to victory

The encounter between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins was not resolved until the second overtime. Of the Florida teams, the Panthers took the win 4-1.

In the NHL The fifth playoff match between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins was not resolved until the second overtime. Islanders Finnish striker Leo Komarov took the lead in the match and helped his team take the lead in their playoff series.

Komarov was serving the puck in the third set to level the game Jordan Eberlelle. With the goal scored just before the middle of the game, the match went on to overtime in situation 2-2.

Eberle narrows Komarov’s pass.

Match eventually stretched to the side of another overtime, but the latter of these remained short. The game was whistled across less than a minute after a New York Canadian striker Josh Bailey scored by the opposing goalkeeper Tristan Jarryn restored reel game.

The Islanders grabbed the victory on the Penguins ’home ice in the end with goals 2–2.

The New York Islanders lead the series with 3 to 2 victories. The qualifying team will face the Boston Bruins, who secured their own continuation a day earlier.

The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs for the second time. The match was the teams’ third playoff encounter and ended in Toronto 2-1.

Finnish reinforcements in Montreal Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen left the ice without power points.

Lehkonen was on the field for just over three minutes. According to NHL.com, Lehkonen left the field after receiving a blow to the head in the first set. Lehkonen had crashed the Toronto striker on the ice Zach Hymanin with.

NHL.com according to Toronto William Nylander scored in the third consecutive match. So Nylander has waved the net in every playoff game between Toronto and Montreal.

After a loss on home ice, Montreal has one win and Toronto has two wins. The relegation demands four wins, and the team that advances will face either the Edmonton Oilers or the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets have a chance to decide on a place to go today, as the teams currently win 3-0 in favor of Winnipeg.

Florida The Panthers, meanwhile, narrowed their playoff series against Tampa Bay Lightning. The Florida teams faced the Panthers on the home ice and the home team took the win 4-1.

Lightning scored their only goal in the first set, while the Panthers knocked two goals in both the second and third sets. Finnish striker for the Panthers Alexander Barkov took a total of two passes during the match.

First, Barkov helped his Canadian teammate Mason Marchmentia to immerse the puck in the opponent’s net in the second batch.

As soon as the third round started, Barkov, for his part, handed over his helping shoulder to the Swedish striker To Patric Hornqvist.

Match wins after a recent match are 3–2 in favor of Tampa Bay. The surviving team will face either Carolina Hurricanes or Nashville Predators.