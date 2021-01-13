Hockey Lehtonen and other Finns to the deputy team during the NHL season, Koivu on the sidelines of the opening

Columbus’ Mikko Koivu has been absent from the club’s rehearsals for the last few days.

About the jokers NHL club Defender for Toronto Maple Leafs Mikko Lehtonen does not open at night through the NHL hockey league starting in Finnish time in Leafs’ number one group. The 2019 World Championship package is in Toronto’s five-player reserve group, or “Taxi squad,” the CapFriendly website says.

The Taxi team has 4-6 players and enables clubs to react quickly to possible coronavirus and other absence problems when needed.

On the TSN channel’s list in the Taxi crew, there is also a Tampa Bay goalkeeper among the Finns Christopher Gibson, Nashville striker Eeli Tolvanen, Florida striker Aleksi Heponiemi, A defender of Boston Urho Vaakanainen, Chicago goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen and St. Louis Defender Niko Mikkola.

An experienced central striker who signed with Columbus Blue Jackets in October Mikko Koivu is on the sidelines of the club’s opening game, says Aaron Portzline, editor of The Athletic website. Birch has been absent from the club’s rehearsals for the past few days, but the club has not given a more specific reason for the absence.