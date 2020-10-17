Hockey players from the Moscow veteran club “Hockey Legends”, on Saturday, October 17, held a gala match on Sakhalin with young athletes from the Sakhalin Sharks team. The game ended with a score of 10: 9 in favor of the guests of the capital.

“The stars of Soviet and Russian hockey, veterans of the special services, representatives of the authorities of the island region fought in a friendly match,” the statement said on website administration of the region.

The athletes flew to Sakhalin on Friday at the invitation of Governor Valery Limarenko for a series of events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Among the arrivals are world champions Irek Gimaev, Yuri Leonov, Alexey Guskov, winners and prize-winners of the Olympic Games Evgeny Davydov, Boris Mironov and Oleg Kvasha.

A total of 17 athletes arrived on Sakhalin. They make similar trips all over the country, but with young hockey players they decided to hold a competition for the first time. The guests from the capital on Saturday morning took part in laying flowers at the Eternal Flame, visited the museum and memorial complex, taught a master class to young hockey players and played a match with the amateur team of the Sakhalin Region.

The captain of the Granit team, the organizer and ideologist of this sports club, Nikolai Ivanov, noted the symbolism of the tournament. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, legends played on the island land, where the end was put in the Second World War.